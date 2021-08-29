Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Drug-Eluting Balloons segment witnessing high demand?

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Drug eluting balloon is a semi-compliant angioplasty balloon, coated with anti-proliferative medicine. The medicine is ejected to the vessel walls during the inflation of the balloon. The balloons are inflated through application of nominal pressure. The active substance of the balloon is highly lipophilic in nature. Drug eluting balloon homogeneously delivers the drug to the vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia (proliferation of vascular smooth muscle and thickening of arterial wall, thus reducing the arterial lumen space). The device has gained popularity as it helps in effective treatment of in-stent restenosis as compared to drug eluting stent or bare metal stent. Rise in peripheral and coronary artery diseases among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

In 2021, the market size of Drug-Eluting Balloons is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drug-Eluting Balloons.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Drug-Eluting Balloons Market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Eurocor GmbH, Blue Medical, Bayer, Aachen Resonance, Acrostak

The opportunities for Drug-Eluting Balloons in recent future is the global demand for Drug-Eluting Balloons Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Drug-Eluting Balloons market is the incresing use of Drug-Eluting Balloons in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, CATH Labss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Drug-Eluting Balloons market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

