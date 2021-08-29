Heart Defect Closure Device Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Heart Defect Closure Device Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Heart defect closure devices are permanent implants designed to close defects between chambers of the heart or a patent ductus arteriosus. These are self-expandable, self-centering umbrella-like devices. The design and shape of the devices vary, as does their exact mode of deployment. They are implanted in the defect in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, through catheters inserted into either a vein or an artery (transcatheter or percutaneous approach). There are several types of defects, which include atrial septal defect (ASD), persistent patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and left atrial appendage (LAA). Most of these defects are congenital, but can occur after a myocardial infarction or can be the result of a surgical repair of other congenital heart defects.

The classification of Heart Defect Closure Devices includes ASD Closure Devices, VSD Closure Devices, PDA Closure Devices, PFO Closure Devices and LAA Closure Devices. And the proportion of Amplatzer PFO Occluder in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. LAA Closure Devices with the growth rate about 18%, in 2017 the market share is nearly 22%.

Heart Defect Closure Devices is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Heart Defect Closure Devices is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is 61%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

In 2021, the market size of Heart Defect Closure Device is 590 million USD and it will reach 1250 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heart Defect Closure Device.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Heart Defect Closure Device Market are Abbott, Boston Scientific, LifeTech, Lepu Medical, Occlutech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Starway, Coherex Medical, Cardia, MicroPort

The opportunities for Heart Defect Closure Device in recent future is the global demand for Heart Defect Closure Device Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Heart Defect Closure Device Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

ASD Closure Devices, VSD Closure Devices, PDA Closure Devices, PFO Closure Devices, LAA Closure Devices

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Heart Defect Closure Device market is the incresing use of Heart Defect Closure Device in Hospitals, Clinics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Heart Defect Closure Device market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

