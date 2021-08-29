Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A valve actuator is the mechanism for opening and closing a valve. Manually operated valves require someone in attendance to adjust them using a direct or geared mechanism attached to the valve stem. Power-operated actuators, using gas pressure, hydraulic pressure or electricity, allow a valve to be adjusted remotely, or allow rapid operation of large valves. Power-operated valve actuators may be the final elements of an automatic control loop which automatically regulates some flow, level or other process. Actuators may be only to open and close the valve, or may allow intermediate positioning; some valve actuators include switches or other ways to remotely indicate the position of the valve.

Used for the automation of industrial valves, actuators can be found in all kinds of process plants. They are used in waste water treatment plants, power plants, refineries, mining and nuclear processes, food factories, and pipelines. Valve actuators play a major part in automating process control. The valves to be automated vary both in design and dimension. The diameters of the valves range from one-tenth of an inch to several feet.

In 2021, the market size of Industrial Valves and Actuators is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Valves and Actuators.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Industrial Valves and Actuators Market are Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Pentair, General Electric, Rotork, Siemens AG, Bürkert, Schlumberger, Watts Water Technologies

The opportunities for Industrial Valves and Actuators in recent future is the global demand for Industrial Valves and Actuators Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Electric Actuators, Mechanical Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, Hydraulic Actuators

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Industrial Valves and Actuators market is the incresing use of Industrial Valves and Actuators in Oil & Gas, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Automotive and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Industrial Valves and Actuators market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

