Jet Bridge Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Jet Bridge globally?

Jet Bridge Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminalgate to an airplane, and in some instances from a port to a boat or ship, allowing passengers to board and disembark without going outside or being exposed to the elements. Depending on building design, sill heights, fueling positions, and operational requirements, a jet bridge may be fixed or movable, swinging radially and/or extending in length.

Jet bridges provide all-weather dry access to aircraft and enhance the security of terminal operations. They are often permanently attached at one end by a pivot (or rotunda) to the terminal building and have the ability to swing left or right. The cabin, at the end of the loading bridge, may be raised or lowered, extended or retracted, and may pivot, to accommodate aircraft of different sizes. Jet bridges are occasionally used at smaller, single-story airports. This is accomplished by a flight of stairs and, in some instances, a wheelchair lift. In this scenario, a passenger proceeds through the gate and then up a flight of stairs to meet the height of the jet bridge.

In 2021, the market size of Jet Bridge is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Jet Bridge.

Leading key players of Jet Bridge Market are ADELTE, CIMC Airport Facilities, FMT, JBT, Thyssenkrupp, Avicorp Middle East, Ameribridge, Deerns

The opportunities for Jet Bridge in recent future is the global demand for Jet Bridge Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Jet Bridge Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Apron drive jet bridge, Nose-loader jet bridge, Dual jet bridge, Other jet bridges

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Jet Bridge market is the incresing use of Jet Bridge in Small Airport, Medium Airport, International Airport and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Jet Bridge market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

