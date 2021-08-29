Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Potassium fluoroaluminate is an organic chemical with the formula KalF4. It is manufactured by reacting aluminum hydroxide, hydrogen fluoride, and potassium hydroxide in an aqueous medium under vacuum. Potassium fluoroaluminate is used as an active filler in resin bonded abrasives for metal treatment. It is also employed as a component in coatings of welding rods and welding powders, and as fluxing agent in soldering of aluminum.

Rise in demand for potassium fluoroaluminate in manufacturing abrasives and its extensive usage in manufacture of soldering agents are factors augmenting the potassium fluoroaluminate market. This is prompting companies to increase production of this chemical. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for potassium fluoroaluminate in the near future.

In 2021, the market size of Potassium Fluoroaluminate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potassium Fluoroaluminate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market are Solvay SA, Honeywell International, Triveni Interchem, Gongyi Meiqi, Changshu Xinxin, Harris Products Group

The opportunities for Potassium Fluoroaluminate in recent future is the global demand for Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Soldering agents, Abrasives, Welding agents

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Potassium Fluoroaluminate market is the incresing use of Potassium Fluoroaluminate in Clinic, Hospitals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Potassium Fluoroaluminate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

