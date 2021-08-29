Kefir Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Kefir globally?

Kefir Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] While yogurt is the fermentation of bacteria in milk, kefir is a combination of bacteria and yeast fermentations. The combination of bacteria and yeast is called “kefir grain.”

Kefir grains are not typical grains, such as wheat or rice, and do not contain gluten. Milk is combined with the kefir grains and stored in a warm area to “culture,” producing the kefir beverage.

Kefir has a tart and tangy flavor, and a consistency similar to a drinkable yogurt. Due to the fermentation process, kefir may taste slightly carbonated.

Many of kefir’s health benefits are attributed to its probiotic content. Probiotics, or “good bacteria,” are living organisms that can help maintain regular bowel movements, treat certain digestive conditions, and support the immune system.

In 2021, the market size of Kefir is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Kefir.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Kefir Market are Babushka Kefir, Best of Farms, Bio-tiful Dairy, Danone, DuPont, Hain Celestial, Libert, Lifeway Foods, Nourish Kefir, OSM Krasnystaw

The opportunities for Kefir in recent future is the global demand for Kefir Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Kefir Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Greek-style Kefir, Low-fat Kefir, Frozen Kefir, Organic Kefir, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Kefir market is the incresing use of Kefir in Dairy Products, Cosmetics, Sauces, Dips & Dressings, Dietary Supplements, Medicines, Drinks & Smoothiess and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Kefir market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

