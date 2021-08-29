Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) segment witnessing high demand?

Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Natural Fibre Composites (NFC) are emerging as realistic alternatives to the synthetic fibre reinforced composites in many applications mainly in the automotive and infrastructure sectors. Technologies have been developed to incorporate jute fibre with synthetic polymers/resins for partial replacement of high cost synthetic fibre for low load bearing applications. The prominent advantages of natural fibers include acceptable specific strength properties, low cost, low density, high toughness and good thermal properties.

In 2021, the market size of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural Fiber Composites (NFC).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market are FlexForm Technologies, Procotex Corp, TECNARO, UPM Biocomposites, Trex Company

The opportunities for Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) in recent future is the global demand for Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Wood, Cotton, Flax, Kenaf, Hemp, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) market is the incresing use of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) in Automotive, Electronics, Sporting Goods, Constructions and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

