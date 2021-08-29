Omnidirectional Sonobuoy Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Omnidirectional Sonobuoy Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

Increasing need amongst emerging economies to strengthen their anti-submarine operations and to monitor their natural resources are major factors driving the growth of the global sonobuoy market.

In 2021, the market size of Omnidirectional Sonobuoy is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Omnidirectional Sonobuoy.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Omnidirectional Sonobuoy Market are Sparton, Ultra Electronics, Thales

The opportunities for Omnidirectional Sonobuoy in recent future is the global demand for Omnidirectional Sonobuoy Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Omnidirectional Sonobuoy Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Wried Sonobuoy, Wireless Sonobuoy

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Omnidirectional Sonobuoy market is the incresing use of Omnidirectional Sonobuoy in Defense, Civil and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Omnidirectional Sonobuoy market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

