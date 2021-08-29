Automotive Engine Valve Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Automotive Engine Valve market?

Automotive Engine Valve Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure. The word is derived from the Latin valva, the moving part of a door, in turn from volvere, to turn, roll.

In terms of product type, the global automotive engine valve market is segemented into four sections: mono metallic valves, bimetallic valves, hollow valves and others. Among them, the hollow valves section is holding the huggest market share and is projected to see a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecasting period.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Engine Valve is 4130 million USD and it will reach 6030 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Engine Valve.

Leading key players of Automotive Engine Valve Market are Mahle Group, Knorr-Bremse, Hitachi, FUJI OOZX, FTE automotive, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Eaton, Denso, Delphi Automotive, Continental

Automotive Engine Valve Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Mono metallic valves, Bimetallic valves, Hollow valves, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Engine Valve market is the incresing use of Automotive Engine Valve in Compact Passenger Cars, Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Engine Valve market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

