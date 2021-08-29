Automotive Thermal Management Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Automotive Thermal Management Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Automotive thermal management technologies are primarily used for reducing fuel emissions and improving passenger comfort. Its major functions include reducing thermal loads, transferring heat efficiently, and reusing of waste heat. An automotive thermal management monitors and controls the operating temperature of various automobile systems such as power electronics, battery, electric drive units, engine, transmission, and passenger cabin area to improve the efficiency and prevent damage to the components.

The study estimates reduced HVAC system loading technology as the fastest-growing market. The use of the HVAC system loading technology is expected to result in an increase in the fuel economy of a vehicle, less wear and tear of the engine, reduction in environmental pollution, and increased engine performance. Hence, in the future, the adoption of this technology can be seen in the vehicles.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Thermal Management is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Thermal Management.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automotive Thermal Management Market are Denso, Gentherm, MAHLE, Valeo, Borgwarner, Dana, Calsonic Kansei, Eberspacher, Continental, Schaeffler, Captherm, Bosch, Hella, Johnson Electric

The opportunities for Automotive Thermal Management in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Thermal Management Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automotive Thermal Management Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Active transmission warmup , Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) , Engine thermal mass reduction, Reduced HVAC system loading , Other technologies

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Thermal Management market is the incresing use of Automotive Thermal Management in Passenger car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck, Bus and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Thermal Management market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

