Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) segment witnessing high demand?

Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer with a melting point of approximately 165°C. The higher melting point of polypropylene makes it eligible for use in certain plastic items such as medical products and dishwasher safe containers. Bio based polypropylene have similar characteristics to synthetic polypropylene, but is manufactured from bio-based raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, and beet.

North America accounted for 34.0% of the global market revenue in 2017. Rise in usage of biodegradable polymers by the construction industry in the region is anticipated to propel growth over the forecast period. Increase in consumption of bio-plastics in the packaging industry is also likely to boost the market.

In 2021, the market size of Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-based Polypropylene (PP).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market are Braskem, Global Bioenergies, Dow Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC

Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sugars, Starch, Lignocellulosic Biomass

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) market is the incresing use of Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) in Injection, Textile, Films and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

