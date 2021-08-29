Boron Carbide Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Boron Carbide Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Boron carbide (chemical formula approximately B4C) is an extremely hard boron–carbon ceramic, and covalent material used in tank armor, bulletproof vests, engine sabotage powders, as well as numerous industrial applications. With a Vickers Hardness of >30 GPa, it is one of the hardest known materials, behind cubic boron nitride and diamond.

On the basis of product type, the global boron carbide market can be divided into several sectionsluding powder, grains and paste. And powder segement dominates the market and is estimated to hold a 57% market share.

In 2021, the market size of Boron Carbide is 120 million USD and it will reach 160 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boron Carbide.

Leading key players of Boron Carbide Market are 3M, ABSCO Limited, Advanced Abrasives Corporation, American Elements, Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt., China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd, Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group), Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive,, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive,, Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek), Feldco International, Electro Abrasives, H.C. Starck, Saint-Gobain S.A

The opportunities for Boron Carbide in recent future is the global demand for Boron Carbide Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Boron Carbide Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Powder, Grains, Paste

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Boron Carbide market is the incresing use of Boron Carbide in Abrasives, Nozzles, Armour/Nuclear and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Boron Carbide market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

