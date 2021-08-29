Bulk Terminals Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Bulk Terminals market?

Bulk Terminals Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A container port or container terminal is a facility where cargo containers are transshipped between different transport vehicles, for onward transportation. The transshipment may be between container ships and land vehicles, for example trains or trucks, in which case the terminal is described as a maritime container port. Alternatively the transshipment may be between land vehicles, typically between train and truck, in which case the terminal is described as an inland container port.

The Asia Pacific bulk market volume throughput was pegged at more than 6400 million tons in 2017 and is projected to see a CAGR of 3.8% to reach almost 9700 million tonnes by the end of 2025.

In 2021, the market size of Bulk Terminals is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bulk Terminals.

Leading key players of Bulk Terminals Market are Ultramar Group, Thessaloniki Port Authority, Puerto Ventanas, Ports America, Noatum Ports, S.L.U., HES International B.V., Global Ports Investments PLC., Euroports Holdings S.à r.l, DP World Ltd., DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., APM Terminals

Bulk Terminals Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Dry Bulk, Liquid Bulk

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bulk Terminals market is the incresing use of Bulk Terminals in Gas & Oil, Food & beverage, Agricultures and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bulk Terminals market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

