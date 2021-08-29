Carpet Chemicals Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Carpet Chemicals Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Carpet Chemicals are used while making carpets and later while cleaning it. The maximum industrially produced carpets contain a series of chemical extracts. Chemicals are permeated during the production of the carpet fiber or are introduced externally as topical actions on the final product. One of the projected purpose of use of the carpet chemicals is to protect against bacteria, dust mites, fungi and molds. The chemicals used in the carpet also helps to act as flame retardant, anti-slip and anti-allergic agent. Some of the chemicals used for anti-microbial are silver sodium hydrogen zirconium phosphate, zinc pyrithione and triclosan where as some of the chemicals such as formaldehyde is used as preservative and brominated flame retardants may be added as fire retardant chemicals. Some Carpet Chemicals are used for removing the stains relatively while some highly intense chemicals can help in deep cleaning of the dirt as well. Citafresh, odoban, sensation carpet spotter and grease release spotter are the type of chemicals used for cleaning the carpets and removing stains from it.

The market of global Carpet Chemicals is anticipated to be driven by the growth of construction and refurbishment industry. The Increased number of residential buildings as well as commercial buildings such as hospitals, hotels, schools, offices, etc. is driving the demand for the carpets, thus also benefitting the carpet chemicals end use market.

In 2021, the market size of Carpet Chemicals is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carpet Chemicals.

Leading key players of Carpet Chemicals Market are Devan Chemicals, The Rug Cleaning, Omnova Solutions, Amtech UK, Rotovac, American Textile, Daycon Products, Altret Industries, Dynamic Speciality Chemicals, Chemical Specialities Manufacturing, Jon-Don, Namco Manufacturing, Stepan

Carpet Chemicals Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Anti-Microbial, Flame Retardant, Anti-Slip, Anti-Allergic, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Carpet Chemicals market is the incresing use of Carpet Chemicals in Domestic, Commercial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Carpet Chemicals market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

