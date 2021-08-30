Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 5,108.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,029.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Corn deep processing equipment industry involves a multitude of categories and areas, thus the demand for related equipment used in the process is significant. With science and technology developing at a high pace, and the rapid industrialization of food industry, the value chain of this industry continues to lengthen; while resource utilization efficiency is also seeing an increase. As corn deep processing equipment business development scale is seeing an upward trend, machines used for this process will also see an increased demand.

The report is formulated with data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research and is further verified and validated by industry experts and professionals of the profiled companies. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the Corn Deep Processing Equipment industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Alfa Laval AB, PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Satake Corporation, Henan Huatai Cereals and Oils Machinery Co. Ltd., Myande Group Co., Ltd, Alvan Blanch, Flottweg SE, and Hughes Equipment Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the ‘OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018-2027’ paper published in 2018, corn consumption is expected to increase by 16% by 2027, with the crop being used for animal feed increasing its overall share of total use from 56% in 2017 to 58% in 2027, largely due to fast expanding livestock sectors in developing countries.

Food use of this grain is expected to expand mostly in developing countries, where corn, especially white corn has become an important part of diet of the increasing population. For example, the crop is expected to remain an important staple for Sub-Saharan Africa, where consumption of white corn is expanding and where this crop accounts for about a quarter of total caloric intake.

This crop is a significant food source for much of the world’s population and represents a vehicle for vitamin and mineral deficiency intervention. There are several industrial processes that generate a wide variety of products to fulfill consumers’ habits and preferences. Food products from this crop can be processed at home on a small scale where the raw material is converted into food products. A few of the products should be consumed immediately after production. For example, degerminated grits, or meal, unlike flour that has an extended shelf life and can be moved and traded easily.

Most food manufacturers of this industry prefer vitreous hybrids grains, typically those hybrids that have a high bushel weight, for producing appropriately pigmented (white or yellow) chips, grits, and flour. Within corn kernels from commercial yellow dent hybrids, from 25% to 80% of the starch is present as vitreous endosperm where starch granules are densely packed within a protein matrix.

Regional analysis covers study of key trends, revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns for each region. The section covers market growth and share in key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It also includes a country wise analysis to impart in-depth understanding of regional spread of the market.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.

Segments covered in the report

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Milling Equipment

Steeping Equipment

Centrifuge Systems

Washing & Filtration Systems

Other Equipment

End Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Starch

Sweetener

Ethanol

Corn gluten feed & meal

Other co-products

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Feed

Food

Industrial Application

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market till 2026?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market

