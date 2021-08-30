Rubber Bulbs Market Business Status by Top Key Companies, Industry Key Challenges Due to Coronavirus Outbreak | Fortune Business Insights™

The global rubber bulbs market size is expected to grow progressively backed by the increasing demand for pipettes and droppers. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming study, titled, “Rubber Bulbs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rubber Syringe Bulbs, Rubber Pipetting Bulbs, Latex Dropper Bulbs), By Application (Hospitals, Laboratory, Other) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028.” Droppers and pipettes are used in carrying out chemical, pathological, and biological types of test. The use of these instruments is required to avoid contamination, tampering, and mishandling of the chemicals or samples.

The COVID-19 pandemic is growing to be the biggest health emergency of all time. The unprecedented spread of the novel coronavirus has led countries to enforce nationwide, prolonged lockdowns, due to which businesses across the world have come to a standstill. At Fortune Business Insights™, we closely study the market from various perspectives in order to identify new growth opportunities.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the rubber bulbs market. They are as follows:

Walter Stern, Inc.

SciLab Korea Co., Ltd.

North American Latex Corporation

BPL Medical Technologies

Rubbertron Industries

GSC International, Inc.

United Scientific Supplies

Others

Highlights of the Report:

The report comprises segmentation of the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over six out of 10 communicable diseases are known to be zoonotic or have come from animals. The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases globally is estimated to boost the demand for droppers and pipettes, which in turn is anticipated to drive the rubber bulbs market growth. In addition, the emphasis on technical advancements of diagnostic systems globally for more accuracy and better treatment is predicted to propel the demand for rubber bulbs. However, the rapid development for better alternatives of rubber for manufacturing bulbs may hinder market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rubber Syringe Bulbs

Rubber Pipetting Bulbs

Latex Dropper Bulbs

By Application

Hospitals

Laboratory

Other

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

We have categorized the market on the basis of type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is divided into rubber syringe bulbs, rubber pipetting bulbs, and latex dropper bulbs. Based on application, it is fragmented into hospitals, laboratory, and other. Based on the region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

Regional Insights-

Evident Presence of Key Enterprises to Boost Demand in North America

North America is projected to dominate the global rubber bulbs market during the forecast period. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. is anticipated to boost the demand for rubber bulbs in the region. In addition, the evident presence of prominent manufacturers will help the region gain market share.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase significant growth. The increasing expenditure by governments across nations in healthcare infrastructure and other medical facilities is predicted to bolster the demand for rubber bulbs in the region. For instance, the Government of India announced an increased expenditure of 137% on healthcare in its latest budget for 2021.

Competitive Landscape-

Focus on Technological Advancements to Help Prominent Players offer Better Treatment

The global rubber bulbs market comprises numerous manufacturers and distributors focusing toward the development of the industry. Currently, the key focus of the industry leaders operating in the market is to expand their production capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic era. In addition, prominent enterprises are focusing on technological advancements and product development in order to provide accurate tests and better treatment to patients.

Rubber Bulbs Industry Developments:

Walter Stern introduced a rubber eye dropper bulb made from natural rubber in the existing product portfolio for laboratory and medical applications.

