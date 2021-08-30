Carbohydrate Enzyme Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

The global carbohydrate enzyme preparation market size is projected to exhibit robust growth owing to the increasing demand from the agriculture industry. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming study, titled, “Carbohydrate Enzyme Preparation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Application (Chicken Feed, Pig Feed, Others) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028.” The agricultural industry has been using enzymes since 1920. Using them in supplements aids digestion and improves the nutritional value of the feeds that are consumed by barn animals.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the carbohydrate enzyme preparation market. They are as follows:

Novozymes

Chr Hansen

Amano Enzyme

BASF

Specialty Enzymes

DSM

AB Enzymes

Advanced Enzymes

Dupont

Others

Market Segregation:

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By Application

Chicken Feed

Pig Feed

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

We have categorized the market on the basis of form, application, and geography. In terms of form, the market is divided into liquid and solid. Based on application, it is fragmented into chicken feed, pig feed, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report:

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it provides insights into the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. A dashboard overview of leading companies, including their marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments is presented in both historic and present contexts.

Drivers & Restraints-

The increasing demand from the agricultural sector due to the rising adoption of animal husbandry by farmers as parallel business is predicted to drive the global carbohydrate enzyme preparation market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for meat due to its nutritional benefits is anticipated to further boost the demand for carbohydrate enzymes. For instance, in a report published by Our World in Data, it was mentioned that over 340 million tonnes of meat is produced globally every year. However, the high cost related with the isolation and the purification of enzymes is predicted to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America is set to dominate the global carbohydrate enzyme preparation market owing to the high demand for animal meat in the region. Extensive utilization of animal meat products, such as ham, sausages, and hot dogs, in the fast food market in the U.S. is anticipated to bolster the demand for carbohydrate enzymes in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for animal meat from densely populated countries, such as China and India, is expected to strengthen the demand for carbohydrate enzyme in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

The global carbohydrate enzyme preparation market comprises various manufacturers and distributors embarking on product launches. The prominent enterprises are focusing on developing a new range of enzymes for the customers. This will help them gain a leading edge in the competition. For instance, in March 2018, BASF got the approval from EU for phytase, a pig and poultry feed enzyme.

Industry Developments-

In September 2018, Novoenzymes and DSM launched the first enzyme feed additive ‘Balancius’ to improve gut functionality and absorption of nutrients for broiler chickens. This is expected to increase the feed efficiency and food yield.

