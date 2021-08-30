Rubber Membrane Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Insights by Top Companies | Industry Forecast to 2028

The global rubber membrane market size is expected to gain momentum backed by rising construction industry and the increasing focus on wastewater management worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Rubber Membrane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (EPDM Rubber Membrane, Natural Rubber Membrane, Silicone Rubber Membrane), By Application (Floor Cover, Ground Cover, Wall Cover) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. The report further observes that the growing focus on tidal and wave energy as a renewable source is expected to favor the adoption of rubber roofing during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Simec Atlantis Energy announced that its pilot turbine installed in Japan has generated over 10 megawatt hours in the first 10 days of its operation. The turbine consists of a system that includes flexible rubber design that pumps air to generate electricity.

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the rubber membrane market. They are as follows:

SealEco

White Cross Rubber Products

Vacuum-Presses

Eagle Industries of Louisiana, LLC

Smartech International, lp

Plastena

Rubber Roofing Direct

Süer Kauçuk, Adamik Company

Aquafin

Blair Rubber Company

Soprema Group

Cantex Coatings Ltd,

Others

What does the Report Provide?

The global market for food inclusions report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Wastewater Management to Augment Growth

According to the data by the Guardian, a staggering 46 billion liters of potable water is lost due to fault pipelines and leakages across the globe. In addition to this, improper wastewater management is adding to the burden. Therefore, the growing focus on optimum wastewater management is expected to drive the demand for advanced roofing solutions across the globe. The rising construction industry is expected to drive the demand for rubber roofing that protects the structure from severe weather conditions due to heat resistance and high tensile properties. This is expected to contribute to the global rubber membrane market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to hold the largest global rubber membrane market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing government initiatives on water purification and wastewater management in the region.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing demand for rubber membrane across several roofing applications in the construction industry between 2021 and 2028.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

EPDM Rubber Membrane

Natural Rubber Membrane

Silicone Rubber Membrane

By Application

Floor Cover

Ground Cover

Wall Cover

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

We have segmented the market based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into EPDM Rubber Membrane, Natural Rubber Membrane, and Silicone Rubber Membrane. Moreover, based on application, the market is segregated into Floor Cover, Ground Cover, and Wall Cover. Lastly, based on the region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Key Players to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing healthy competition between key players that are striving to establish their footprint by developing technologically advanced products. Moreover, other companies are focusing on maintaining their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and partnership that will bide well for the growth of the market.

Rubber Membrane Industry Developments:

February 2021 – The Town Board of Milton awarded Mid-State Industries of Schenectady a contract worth USD 464, 811. As per the contract, Mid-State will undertake the repairing of leaky Town Hall with new rubber membrane roof and improve the drainage facilities.

