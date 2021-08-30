Sisal Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Sisal Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Sisal Industry.

Sisal, with the botanical name Agave sisalana, is a species of Agave native to southern Mexico but widely cultivated and naturalized in many other countries. It yields a stiff fibre used in making various products. The term sisal may refer either to the plant’s common name or the fibre, depending on the context. It is sometimes referred to as “sisal hemp”, because for centuries hemp was a major source for fibre, and other fibre sources were named after it.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

GuangXi Sisal Group

REA Vipingo Group

SFI Tanzania

Hamilton Rios

METL Group

International Fiber Corporation

Wild Fibres

Market by Type:

High Quality

Middle Quality

Market by Application:

Paper

Medical

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Environmental Greening