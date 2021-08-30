Global Heat Pumps Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A heat pump is a device that transfers heat energy from a source of heat to what is called a “heat sink”. Heat pumps move thermal energy in the opposite direction of spontaneous heat transfer, by absorbing heat from a cold space and releasing it to a warmer one. A heat pump uses a small amount of external power to accomplish the work of transferring energy from the heat source to the heat sink.

Top Companies Mentioned in Heat Pumps Report are:

American Standard

Trane

Eagle Mountain

WaterFurnace

Miami Heat Pump

GeoSystems, LLC

Northern Heat Pump Ltd.

Rheem-Ruud Manufacturing

Heat Controller

Enertech Manufacturing, LLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Spectrum Geothermal Manufacturing

Bard Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Maritime Geothermal Ltd

Coldflow

FHP Manufacturing Bosch Group

ClimateMaster Inc.

EarthLinked Technologies, Inc. Market by Type:

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP)

Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP)

Exhaust Air Heat Pump (EAHP) Market by Application:

Residential