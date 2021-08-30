Portable Lighting Market Research Report by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A portable light is a light that can be moved around.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

DP Lighting

Princeton

Nite Ize

Kang Mingsheng

KENNEDE

Taigeer

Energizer

Olight

Streamlight

Nitecore

SureFire

Ocean’s King

Pelican

Browning

Twoboys

Ledlenser

Nextorch

Wolf Eyes

Fenix

Maglite

Petzl

Dorcy

Jiage Market by Type:

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others Market by Application:

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential