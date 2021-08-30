Tea Beverages Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Tea beverage refers to a tea soup made by soaking tea leaves with water, extracted, filtered, clarified, etc., or adding water, sugar liquid, sour agent, food flavor, juice or plant extract to the tea soup. Made of products. Tea beverage refers to a beverage made from tea extract, tea powder and concentrate as the main raw material. It has the unique flavor of tea and contains natural tea polyphenols, caffeine and other tea active ingredients.

The following firms are included in the Tea Beverages Market Report:

AMORE Pacific Corp.

Unilever Group

Alkaloid AD Skopje

Starbucks Corporation

Organic India Private Limited

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Arbor Teas

Twining and Company Limited

Numi Inc. P.B.C.

Ceylon Organics Limited

Tata Global Beverages

The Stash Tea Company

The Republic of Tea

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Herbal Tea

Others Market by Application:

Supermarkets

Independent retailers

Discounters

Convenience