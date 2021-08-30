Heparin Market 2021 by Size | Share, Development Growth Rate, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2027

The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism are expected to spur demand for heparin in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Heparin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)), By Source (Bovine, and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Infusion, and Subcutaneous Injection), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.39 billion in 2019.

The report on the heparin market reveals:

Prominent insights into the industry

Noteworthy data about major companies

Emerging trends and drivers

Comprehensive analysis of the segments

COVID-19 effect on the industry

Rising Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Incite Business Development

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world, including heart attacks and strokes will spur opportunities for the market. As per the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, an estimated 5.3 million Americans suffered from atrial fibrillation in 2019. The growing demand for heparin among patients can have an excellent impact on the market.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017.4. About 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have CAD (about 6.7%). Moreover, 2 in 10 deaths from CAD happen in adults less than 65 years old. The increasing awareness about the benefits of heparin in the treatment and management of heart diseases will improve the prospects of the market in the foreseeable future.

Minimal Impact on the Market During COVID-19

The limitations on non-essential medical procedures and consultations has had a drastic impact on the global market amid COVID-19. The healthcare industry has observed a decline in other medical services besides coronavirus. The increased emphasis on COVID’s vaccine has reduced the demand for other therapeutics. Furthermore, the lack of supply and production of heparin will simultaneously limit the scope of the market. However, government initiatives, including heavy investments and free medical aid will influence the healthy growth of the market in the time of the pandemic.

High Adoption of Advanced Products to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 4.28 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as pulmonary embolism. The higher adoption of advanced heparin products will have an excellent effect on the market in the region. The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market in North America.

The presence of major companies can further enhance the development of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the largest share owing to the acceptance of technologically advanced products in the region. The rising number of patients suffering from a range of cardiovascular diseases will further spur opportunities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate owing to the growing patient population. The surging healthcare expenditure in the developing nations will have a tremendous effect on the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

May 2019: Pfizer, Inc. announced that it has received the approval from the U.S. FDA for the administration of its heparin product offering, Fragmin to minimize the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients aged one month and above.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Heparin Market:

Opocrin S.p.A.

Baxter

Pfizer Inc.

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

LEO Pharma A/S

Aspen Holdings

Other Players

Global Heparin Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

UFH

LMWH

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

By Application

Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Attacks

Stroke

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous Infusion

Subcutaneous Injection

By End-User

Hospitals & ASCs

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America By Product Type By Source By Application By Route of Administration By EndUser By Country



Table Of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships New Product Launches Prevalence of Key Cardiovascular Diseases, By Key Countries China Heparin Market Overview Blood Clots: Stats & Facts Overview of Technological Advancements in Heparin Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Heparin Market Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Trends of Heparin Consumption in Muslim-oriented Markets Insights on Usage of Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) & Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) China Heparin Market Overview (Production/ Supply Impacted by Swine Fever, etc.) Purchasing Process – Heparin Pricing of Heparin

Global Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada U.S. Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others



Toc Continue..

Related Reports:

