Baby Personal Care Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2027

The Global Baby Personal Care Market is forecast to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2027. The Baby Personal Care market is rising rapidly in the global market due to increase in women empowerment and rise in economic development and proliferation of awareness in baby care & nutrition. Improvement in medical science has also reduced the rate of child death, mostly in the developing countries, which is also helping to heighten the overall baby products market growth significantly.
The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.
Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3236
Key participants include Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L’Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter’s. among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.
- Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
- Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.
- APAC owing to its massive rise in E-commerce consumers for baby product in China, Japan, and India, and increase in Hypermarkets in India, is expected to grow highest in the baby product market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
- In March 2019, Motherland launched a baby products store in Hyderabad, India. The store will have all the high-end baby products to cater to the needs of the modern parents for their babies.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3236
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the baby personal care market on the basis of type, crop type, form, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Safety & Entertainment Accessories
- Primary Care Medicines
- Stationery Kits
- Baby Home Décor
- Others
Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Newborn
- Infant
- Toddler
Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Department Stores
- Wholesale Shops
- Retailers
- Medical Stores
- E-Commerce
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S
- Europe
- U.K
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/baby-personal-care-market
Key Points Addressed in the Report:
- A detailed analysis of the global Baby Personal Care market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2017 to 2027 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.
- All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.
- Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Explore related reports:
Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market
Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends
1:18 Scale Diecast Automotive Market
100 Ton-200 Ton Mobile Cranes Market
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
https://clarkcountyblog.com/