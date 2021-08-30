Baby Personal Care Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2027

The Global Baby Personal Care Market is forecast to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2027. The Baby Personal Care market is rising rapidly in the global market due to increase in women empowerment and rise in economic development and proliferation of awareness in baby care & nutrition. Improvement in medical science has also reduced the rate of child death, mostly in the developing countries, which is also helping to heighten the overall baby products market growth significantly.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key participants include Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L’Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter’s. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.

APAC owing to its massive rise in E-commerce consumers for baby product in China, Japan, and India, and increase in Hypermarkets in India, is expected to grow highest in the baby product market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Motherland launched a baby products store in Hyderabad, India. The store will have all the high-end baby products to cater to the needs of the modern parents for their babies.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the baby personal care market on the basis of type, crop type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Safety & Entertainment Accessories

Primary Care Medicines

Stationery Kits

Baby Home Décor

Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Wholesale Shops

Retailers

Medical Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



