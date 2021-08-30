Electronic Table Games Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Table Games Market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.59 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.94%. The projected growth of the market is driven by the advancement of technology in casinos and bars and the transition of consumer preferences to more efficient and accurate systems of gaming. Electronic Gaming Tables result in the consequent optimization of the costs incurred by casino operators and increase the payout and the number of times the game is played in an hour.

The global Electronic Table Games market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include Scientific Games, Aruze Gaming, Weike Gaming, Spintec, Novomatic, AGS, Jackpot Digital, IGT, TCS JOHN HUXLEY and Interblock Gaming

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ETG market has been forecasted to attain a CAGR of 5.98% by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This growth is primarily derived by the broad market evolving in emerging economies and the acquired taste for gaming and gambling and in search of shared experiences

The Industry for ETG is propelled by the audience who are visually stimulated and are looking for accurate pay-offs with minimum bets which are offered by electronic casinos.

The augmenting growth factor of the industry includes the cultural acceptance of Casinos manifested in the form of liberal guidelines that regulate the casinos and gambling environment.

The upgradation of technology in bars and restaurants to engage a young and technologically stimulated crowd has augmented the growth. For instance, the adoption of technologies such as optical scanning technology and RFID has contributed to the sprinting growth of the industry.

The players involved in strategic partnerships are planning to expand their footprint in foreign markets. For instance, Aruze gaming partnered with Quixant plc, a gaming technology company in Macau introduced a new gambling platform to strengthen its presence in the Asian industry.

Segments covered in the report:

Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Sic Bio

Baccarat

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Casinos

Gaming Parlours

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Electronic Table Games market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Electronic Table Games market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

