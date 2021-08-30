Cashew Milk Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2027

The Global Cashew Milk Market is projected to reach USD 229.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Cashew Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products.
The global Cashew Milk market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.
Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period.
- A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients.
- Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Cashew Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.
- Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Cashew Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.
- In September 2019, Z Natural Foods announced the launch of cashew milk powder. The cashew nut flavor from the company makes a mild, dairy-free, flavorful experience of non-conventional milk and especially made for the vegetarian & lactose-free lifestyles.
- So Delicious, a renowned vegan non-dairy based product company, released a new and organic almond cashew milk.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Supermarket & Hypermarket
- Online Retails
- Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Powder
- Liquid
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Food & Beverages
- Nutraceuticals & Baby Food
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
