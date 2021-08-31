Oat Milk Market Size, Growth, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2027

The Global Oat Milk Market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Oat Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues.

The global Oat Milk market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Oat Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Oat Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

In July 2020, Starbucks announced its launch of vegan non-dairy based milk, oat milk in all the stores across Canada.

In August 2020, A leading chocolatier, Lindt, announced that the company is about to release a wide range of vegan chocolate bars, having the primary ingredient oat milk.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global oat milk market on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Oat Milk market for the forecast period 2017-2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Oat Milk Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Oat Milk market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027?

