Natural Food Colors Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2027

The Natural Food Colors Market is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion in 2027. The product demand in the coming years is expected to fuel increased concern about the health risks associated with synthetic and natural similar colors. Due to the increasing product penetration in major application industries like beverages and bakery and confectionaries, the market is expected to expand. Therefore, the industry is expected to benefit from the strict rules for synthetic colors which lead to increased replacement.

The global Natural Food Colors market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., Aromata Group S.r.l, and FMC Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The food color category from plants accounted for the largest proportion of the total natural food colors market in 2019. The big share of this segment is mainly due to the rising demand for organic food colors from different sections of plants.

The food color segment from animal sources is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2027. The growing use of colored animal colors as a coloring agent in many food products, beverages and packaged food products with Halal certification can be attributed to this development.

The consumption of the drug in drinks was largely due to rising global volumes of nutritious drinks, including snacks, sports drinks, soft sofas and alcoholic beverages.

Anthocyanin will be the fastest growing due to the high rates of synthetic blues substitution in 2019 to 2027 due to several associated health risks.

Major players in the natural colors of food conduct their company across a wide variety of goods and a number of facilities worldwide. The companies also engage in the production of innovative and reliable goods, in order to boost their share and increase sales.

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected, led by the rapid growth of the food & beverage industry in the region, to account for more than the bulk of the revenue market by 2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Natural Food Colors Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carotenoids

Curcumin

Anthocyanin

Carmine

Copper Chlorophyllin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Products

Meat Products

Oil & Fat

Fruits & vegetables

Food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Natural Food Colors market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

