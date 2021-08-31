Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2027

The global Biological Seed Treatment Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,037.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the biological seed treatment market to maintain stable growth over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the Biological Seed Treatment Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period. The necessity to improve the rate and frequency of germination is resulting in the increasing utilization of biological seed treatment solutions for the production of agricultural crops.

The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.

Key participants include BASF SE, Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Koppert Biological Systems, ADAMA agricultural solutions, Plant Health Care, Incotec, and Verdesian Life Sciences, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The microbials segment accounted for the largest market share of the biological seed treatment in 2019. The need to improve crop quality and human health is most likely to increase the usage of the microbials in the agricultural sector.

Seed enhancement held the largest market share of 57.68% in 2019 and is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period. The biostimulants help in the improvement of the rate and frequency of germination.

Increasing use of biofertilizers and bioinsecticides for treating vegetable seeds and rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of agrochemicals is expected to drive the growth of biological seed treatment solutions for the production of vegetable crops.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the biological seed treatment solutions in 2019. The increasing need for higher yield and eradication of pathogens from the plants is driving the use of biological seed treatment solutions by the farmers in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Biological Seed Treatment Market on the basis of product, function, crop type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Botanicals & others

Microbials (Fungi, Bacteria)

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Seed Enhancement (Biostimulants, Biofertilizers)

Seed Protection (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wheat

Corn

Sunflower

Cotton

Soybean

Vegetable crops

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



