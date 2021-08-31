Glycolic Acid Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Glycolic Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 853.41 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The continuous growth of the makeup sector would contribute to a business upswing. Glycolic acid is used mainly in the manufacture of different skincare items, such as creams, face masks, and peels, which would cause this demand to expand. Increasing market perception, coupled with a rise in disposable per capita income with improving quality of life, mainly in India and China, are the main driving factors for growth in the industry. Since the advent of e-commerce, online companies, the proliferation of social networks, and customer demand in fresh, luxury, and various goods have emerged as a critical driver for the overall market growth. Increasing online buying demand for cosmetic products has allowed most manufacturers or suppliers to build up an extensive distribution network that, in effect, will stimulate hydroacoustic acid market development. Cosmetic items include serum for skin and anti-aging, lipsticks, mascara, sprays for hair care, moisturizers, cleansers, soap, scent, body wash, among many. About 95% of such items use hydroxyacetic acid as a raw material because it has benefits for the skin such as reduction of black circles, uneven pigmentation, widening of pores, dead skin, and enhancement of overall safety. Glycolic acid demand is also gaining popularity in other applications such as food preservatives, textiles, home appliances, automobiles, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical products.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Water Chemical Co. Ltd., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, CABB GmbH, Avid Organics, and Saanvi Corporation, among others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Glycolic Acid market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Competitive Outlook:

This market report offer detailed view of import export scenario, recent developments, trade regulations, value chain optimization, production analysis, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, size, segment growth, application niches and dominance, product launches, product approvals, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Purity Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glycolic Acid 99%

Glycolic Acid 70%

Glycolic Acid 30%

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cosmetic

Technical

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Personal Care

Household

Textile

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

