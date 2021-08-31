Sodium Chlorite Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2027

The global sodium chlorite market is forecasted to reach USD 323.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sodium chlorite market is observing high growth attributed to its increasing application in water treatment. Sodium chloride leads to the generation of chlorine dioxide, a powerful oxidant whose selective reactivity enables it to be beneficial in various water treating applications where several oxidants, including chlorine, are found to be inappropriate. Chlorine dioxide is an exceptionally effective disinfecting agent and germicide, and on a mass dosage basis, it is either equivalent to or better than chlorine. Also, chlorine dioxide is economical and effective in disinfection and preoxidation.

The Sodium Chlorite market report offers latest updates on the COVID-19 situation of the market, as well as the profound changes that followed the outbreak. In the COVID-19 Impact Analysis section of the report, major focus has been laid on the severe effects of the pandemic on the industry’s functioning. Moreover, market experts at Reports and Data offer research-backed insights into the Sodium Chlorite industry and identify the key barriers to industry growth. The aim of this report is to enable businesses to optimize their growth strategies and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Leading Market Competitors: Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Debyesci, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Tractus Company Limited, Alfa Aesar, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Finetech Industry Limited, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company Limited, and American Elements, among others.

Global Sodium Chlorite Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Bleaching Agent

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Paper

Textile

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Sodium Chlorite Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Sodium Chlorite industry and discusses the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The report closely investigates the present and historical market scenarios to help readers predict the market situation over the next seven years.

The report systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the Sodium Chlorite market, and, at the same time, highlights their long-term business expansion strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Sodium Chlorite business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

