Mulch Films Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Mulch Films Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6,697.2 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. The mulch films market is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand for higher crop yields worldwide. According to statistics released by the United Nations, the world population was 7.3 billion people in 2016 and is estimated to reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3725

Key market participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Novamont SPA, RKW Group, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Global Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, AEP Industries Inc., and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Some Key Findings in the Report

Black mulch films is the most commonly used type of mulch films owing to benefits in preventing sunlight from scorching the soil, better weed control, and preventing evaporation of groundwater. Black polypropylene mulches are used in greenhouses as weed barriers.

Metallic mulches are mostly used in orchards due to ability to prevent insects and some kinds of birds from damaging fruits and to improve sunlight reflection.

High-density polyethylene is extensively used in the production of mulch films as it is lighter and sturdier compared to low-density polyethylene of the same thickness. It offers benefits such as easy process-ability, superior chemical resistance, improved durability, and elasticity.

In February 2020, Novamont announced that its product, MATER-BI bioplastic, used for production of soil-biodegradable mulch films, had received certification to comply with the AIAB Technical Means specification. The AIAB Technical Means specification intends to provide all farmers with products that are environmentally compatible and comply with ethical and technical sustainability requirements.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3725

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mulch films market on the basis of product type, raw material, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Non-biodegradable Mulch Films Clear Mulch Films Black Mulch Films Colored Mulch Films Others

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mulch-films-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Mulch Films market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Mulch Films market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Dripline Market

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market

Tomato Seeds Market

Flax Seeds Market

Consumer Floriculture Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

1-Decene Market

1-Propanol Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]