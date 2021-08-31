Humic-based Biostimulants Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2027

The global Humic-based Biostimulants Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 1,037.5 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for humic-based biostimulants can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yield. Humic-based biostimulants find wide application in organic farming, greenhouse vegetable production, and horticulture.

The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3758

Key market players include Haifa Group, Bayer AG, Koppert Biological Systems, FMC Corporation, Humintech GmbH, Biolchim SpA, UPL Limited, PROMISOL, Sikko Industries Ltd., and Valagro SpA.

Further key findings in the report

Humic acids aid in chemical-modification of soil fixation properties, offering benefits, including neutralization of alkaline and acidic soil to the soil pH-value, increasing plant cell-wall permeability to improve absorption of water and nutrients by plants, and increasing soil buffering characteristics.

In greenhouses, granule humic-based biostimulants are dissolved in water and applied to plants to boost plant growth. In greenhouses, humic-based biostimulants are appropriate for all plant foods and improves composition of all soil types.

By application, seed treatment segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Seed treatment with humic-based biostimulants enables increased nutrition absorption, faster seed germination, better root development, and reduced susceptibility to diseases and pests.

Humic-based biostimulants market in Europe contributed to largest revenue share in 2019, owing to supportive government regulations for organic food production in countries in the region. Also, increasing research and development in biostimulants for specific agricultural requirements is garnering significant traction.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3758

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global humic-based biostimulants market on the basis of type, formulation, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Potassium Humate

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Foliar Treatment

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-based-biostimulants-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Humic-based Biostimulants market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Dripline Market

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market

Tomato Seeds Market

Flax Seeds Market

Consumer Floriculture Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

1-Decene Market

1-Propanol Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]