Hydroponics Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Hydroponics Market is foreseen to be valued at USD 22.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.3% through the estimated timeline. An agricultural technique—hydroponics is generally used for growing plants or crops in a soil-less medium, including a mineral water and nutrient solution. Hydroponics technique is gaining popularity in the overall agriculture sector due to the maximum yield obtained by using this certain technique. Furthermore, crops cultivation through hydroponics minimizes the external environmental effects on the growth of crops, as hydroponics offers controlled and precise environment conditions.

The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.

Major vendors in the industry are AMHYDRO (U.S.); AeroFarms (U.S.); Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE); Freight Farms (U.S.); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); Signify Holding (the Netherlands); Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada); Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.); Terra Tech Corp (U.S.), and LumiGrow (U.S.).

Further key findings in the report

As per the UN reports, nearly 25% of higher yield is observed for the crops grown by using hydroponic systems, with its higher productivity. Moreover, due to controlled environment, the climatic changes’ effect can be minimized or balanced through hydroponics technique, thus, not hampering the overall yield of annual crop.

HVAC or Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning plays a crucial role in the production of indoor growers, as the system is responsible for maintaining the optimum temperature, dehumidification, and cooling inside the facility. HVAC systems have become important for the hydroponic operation and in aeroponic farms and should be well-controlled.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest industry possession in the year 2018, due to the rising hydroponics’ adoption in Australia, China, South Korea, and other countries. The APAC market is foreseen to rise significantly during the forecast period because of the growing popularity of urban hydroponic farms.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dye sublimated apparel market on the basis of type, crop type, equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Aggregate Systems

Ebb & Flow Systems

Drip Systems

Wick Systems

Liquid Systems

Deep Water Culture

Nutrient Film Technique

Aeroponics

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Input Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nutrients

NPK

Trace Minerals

Others

Grow Media

Rockwool

Perlite & Vermiculite

Coco Fiber

Others

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Rest of World

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Hydroponics market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Hydroponics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

