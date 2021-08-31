Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2028

The global Commercial Greenhouse Market is exacted to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.6% and rise from USD 33.12 billion in 2020 and reach 79.66 billion by 2028. A variety of plants, vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, fruits, and nursery crops are grown in the commercial greenhouse for commercial consumption. The commercial greenhouses have heating and cooling systems, lighting, and aeration to provide controlled conditions to enhance the growth of the plants and nursery crops. The greenhouses are covered with glass or plastic shed that enables sunlight to come in and does not allow outside weather conditions to affect the greenhouse plants.

The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.

Key players in the commercial greenhouse sector include Nexus Corporation, Nobutec B.V, Hort, Zuid Holland, Argus Control System, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., Americas, Richel Group and SA, and Certhon.

Further key findings:

Based on product type, the vegetables and fruits segment is predicted to grow at a high pace during the projection period. The controlled environment offers suitable properties for the crops and plants to grow properly. Ornamental flowers and plants are also gaining popularity as they are extensively used especially for decorating houses and walkways.

In context to the equipment type, the heating systems section is predicted to hold the highest CAGR during the projected period from 2021 to 2028. The heating systems are a vital constituent of the greenhouses as it helps in maintaining the temperature.

The LED grow lights are used to provide light to plants for photosynthesis. These lights are assumed to observe steady growth during the projected period.

The European region led the market for commercial greenhouses and is presumed to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Europe was the first region to incorporate advanced techniques in commercial greenhouses.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global commercial greenhouse market based on Type, Product, Equipment, and Region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Flowers & ornamentals

Fruits

Vegetables

Nursery crops

Others

Cacti

Tropical crops

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Plastic greenhouse

Glass greenhouse

By Equipment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Heating systems

Cooling systems

Others

Control systems

Ventilation

LED grow lights

Communication technology

Irrigation systems

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Commercial Greenhouse market.

