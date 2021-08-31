Trace Metal Analysis Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Trace Metal Analysis Market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in food and drug adulteration practices worldwide, growing incidences of water-borne and food-borne illnesses, stringent food & drug safety regulations, and the imposition of strict food & drug certifications, such as the cGMP and cGDP, are some of the key parameters contributing to the global trace metal analysis market growth.

The global Trace Metal Analysis market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intertek Group, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Shimadzu Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, LGC Limited, and SGS SA are the leading market players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) segment is the leading market segment in terms of technology. The segment is expected to retain the largest market share over the projected period, owing to the surging need for accurate detection of contaminants in pharmaceutical and food & beverage products and the growing demand for accurate sample analysis.

Based on application, the environmental testing segment is set to emerge as the most dominant market segment over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is accelerated by the increasing government initiatives towards curbing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution and the rising adoption of advanced environmental testing procedures.

The Asia Pacific trace metal analysis market is touted as the leading regional segment in the global trace metal analysis market, accounting for the highest revenue share.

For the purpose of this report, the global trace metal analysis market has been segmented based on technology, instrument type, application, and region:

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (FAAS) Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS)

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

Microwave Induced Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (MIP OES)

Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

Others

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Benchtop

Portable

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

Medical Device Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Oil & Gas Testing

Semiconductor Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Mining

Geology

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Research

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Trace Metal Analysis market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2018 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

