Flooring Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Flooring market?

Flooring Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. Common flooring materials are vinyl sheet & tiles, carpets & rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber. Resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover types of flooring materials are used based on the type of the application.

Carpets are designed for warm or dry applications. They are available in natural and synthetic forms with various patterns, colors, and styles. Hardwood and engineered wood flooring products are highly popular and available in many forms. Engineered wood differs from hardwood; it is a laminate of several wood layers, which is machined to have a specific look and feel. Stone is a kind of flooring option, wherein different types of natural rocks are carved out of a quarry and then cut for applications in flooring. Vinyl flooring is a fully synthetic polymer flooring with added color.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the flooring market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Europe cumulatively accounted for more than 62% share of the global flooring market in 2017. North America is a mature market for the flooring industry. The real estate industry in above mentioned regions is expanding rapidly due to the shift in government focus toward infrastructure development. Implementation of beneficial regulations along with rising population is making the flooring market in Asia Pacific region highly attractive. The flooring market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Flooring is 31300 million USD and it will reach 48400 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flooring.

Leading key players of Flooring Market are Mohawk Industries (US), Shaw Industries (US), Tarkett (France), Armstrong Flooring (US), Forbo (Switzerland), Gerflor (France), Interface (US), Beaulieu International (Belgium), TOLI Corporation (Japan), Milliken & Company (US)

The opportunities for Flooring in recent future is the global demand for Flooring Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Flooring Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Carpets & Rugs, Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin), Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Flooring market is the incresing use of Flooring in Residential, Non-residential and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Flooring market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

