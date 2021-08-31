Application Hosting Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 | Reports and Data

The global application hosting market is forecast to reach USD 130.12 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Application hosting services can be considered as cloud-based solutions that allow business applications to be virtualized. By implementing the cloud, enterprises can resolve issues and make an update to their web applications in a simple manner. Cloud-hosted solutions allow several users to access content from across the globe, providing a secure solution that has limited dependency on hardware that is soon to be outdated. There are various uses of this service, which either directly benefit the user or the enterprise itself. One of such mentionable application is associated with web development.

The service is directly associated with developing mobile/desktop sites and mobile apps, wherein it helps in providing a secure solution along with an enhanced user experience. Thus, there is a wide arena of applications of the service in the operation of different end-users, which are contributing to its growing popularity and expansion of the market. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a dominant market position. The market position held by the region is attributed to the continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, rising investment by the government in broadband infrastructures, availability of faster mobile data connection speed, and expansion of the healthcare sector.

In regards to Hosting Type, the Managed Hosting segment generated the highest revenue of USD 25.33 Billion in 2020, with a growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this hosting type in enhancing the control, security & performance of applications along with allowing enterprises to emphasize on their core business activities have resulted in its high preference among end-users, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the fact that this type of hosting is beneficial for enterprises in minimizing cost and achieve optimized uptime for the applications also contributes to its elevated preference.

Key participants include IBM, AWS, Google, Rackspace, Microsoft, Liquid Web, DXC, Sungard as, Apprenda and Navisite.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global application hosting market based on Hosting Type, Organization Size, Application Type, End-user, and region:

Hosting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Hosting

Cloud Hosting Platform as a Service Software as a Service Infrastructure as a Service



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Telecommunications and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

