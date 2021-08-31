Mammography Systems Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Mammography Systems market?

Mammography Systems Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Mammography is a specific type of breast imaging that uses low-dose x-rays to detect cancer early – before women experience symptoms – when it is most treatable.

The 2D mammography segment is expected to dominate the global mammography systems market. 3D mammography system market is the fastest growing product segment. The presence of the Medical Imaging Modernization Act, 2017, is one of the pivotal factors up surging the demand for 3D systems in the coming years.The rising demand for highly specific screening equipment to reduce call-back visits, false alarm, and missed cancer diagnosis is also one of the main factors contributing to the upsurging demand.

Increase in a number of mammography units in hospitals and diagnostic centers and also the number of units per million women population in North America has led to the growth of mammography systems market.

In 2021, the market size of Mammography Systems is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mammography Systems.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Mammography Systems Market are Analogic Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Global, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Philips Healthcare, Planmed, Siemens Healthineers Global, Aurora Imaging Technology, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Micrima Limited, Tualatin Imaging

The global demand for Mammography Systems Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Mammography Systems Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Analog Mammography Systems, Digital Mammography Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Mammography Systems market is the incresing use of Mammography Systems in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Educational & Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Mammography Systems market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

