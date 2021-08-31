Monostarch Phosphate Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Monostarch Phosphate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Monostarch phosphate is made by treating starch with phosphoric acid, orthophosphates, or tripolyphosphates, causing phosphorylation and partial hydrolysis of the starch.

As a food additive, it is used as an emulsifier, a stabilizer, and a thickener. It is typically found in foods like salad dressings, puddings, soups, sauces, coffee, and pie fillings. Monostarch phosphate is not toxicologically different from native starch of the same plant origin.

In 2021, the market size of Monostarch Phosphate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monostarch Phosphate.

Leading key players of Monostarch Phosphate Market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Avebe U.A, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co, Cargill Inc, China Essence Group Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co, Ingredion Inc, KMC, Penford Corp, Tate and Lyle Plc, Ulrick & Short, Universal Starch Chem Allied

The opportunities for Monostarch Phosphate in recent future is the global demand for Monostarch Phosphate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Monostarch Phosphate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Natural, Synthetic

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Monostarch Phosphate market is the incresing use of Monostarch Phosphate in Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Monostarch Phosphate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

