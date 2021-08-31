Cloud Monitoring Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future 2028 | Reports and Data

The global cloud monitoring market is forecast to reach USD 4,907.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With the increasing application of cloud services in the operation of different industries, cloud monitoring has gained significance like never before. It is with the help of this service; organizations can gain control over the performance of cloud applications. This service helps in getting an end-to-performance monitoring, AI-powered root cause analysis, and accurate alerting for cloud applications. It is also beneficial in avoiding complexities affecting user experience caused by cloud-native technologies and microservice architectures by monitoring key resources. Another mentionable factor contributing to the growing popularity of this service in the functioning of different end-users is its effectiveness in comparing business and technical performance metrics in real-time to make up-to-dated investment decisions wherein cloud helps in enhancing business performance.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a dominant market position. Continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, expansion of the healthcare sector, formulation of data protection acts like Data Protection Act 2020 [UK], are some of the factors holding significant scope for further expansion of the market in this region.

In the context of the Service Model, the Infrastructure as A Service [IaaS] segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2020, with a growth rate of 17.0% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the segment is resultant of its benefits like it helps in dynamically configuring and opting devices, provides users with easy accessibility to cloud computing power, which results in its increased preference among end-users.

In regards to the End-user, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance held the largest market share of 26.0% in 2020, with a growth rate of 17.5% during the forecast period. The sector being highly vulnerable to data breaches, security threats, and high cost of every stolen record in data breaches, propels the incorporation of the solution.

Key participants include Idera, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Solarwinds, Cloudyn, Sevone, Datadog, Logicmonitor, Kaseya, and Opsview.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cloud monitoring market based on Component, Organization Size, Service Model, End-user, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Solution

Services Support and Maintenance Integration and Deployment Training and Consulting



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Service Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Platform as A Service [PaaS]

Software as A Service [SaaS]

Infrastructure as A Service [IaaS]

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Telecommunications and ITES

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Cloud Monitoring Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Cloud Monitoring Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Cloud Monitoring Market?

Thank you for reading our report. For more information about the report or customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your requirements.

