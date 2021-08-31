Cognitive Services Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments and Forecasts 2028 | Reports and Data

The global cognitive services market is forecast to reach USD 63.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cognitive services can be considered as a part of artificial intelligence [AI] platform. One of the mentionable benefits associated with the service is the effective application of AI to various scenarios with a comprehensive portfolio of domain-specific AI capabilities. Most importantly, the service is useful in making faster and smarter decisions, helping organizations to lead the market competition. It is with the help of an anomaly detector; potential issues may be detected on a prior hand, based on which strategic decisions can be taken to avoid the problem. Thus, the presence of these benefits are supporting the growth of the market. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the eCommerce industry and healthcare sector.

Key participants include Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, Nuance Communications, Baidu, SAS, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia, TCS, and Apple.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cognitive services market based on Service Type, Technology, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End-user, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Data Transformation

Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface

Knowledge Management

Cognitive Risk Intelligence

Data Integration and Cognitive Automation

Training and Support

Communication Monitoring

Consulting and Advisory

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Predictive Maintenance

Marketing Analysis

Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation

Supply Chain Management

Diagnosis and Treatment System

Safety and Security Management

Others

Global Cognitive Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In context to Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment is projected to witness a faster CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 70.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate experienced by the cloud segment is resultant of various benefits associated with this deployment mode like affordability, vast storage capacity, and ability to access the service from any location, which is resulting in increasing preference for this deployment mode among the service provider. Furthermore, the increasing involvement of cloud giants like Microsoft, IBM, with this service, is also contributing to the growth rate experienced by this segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

