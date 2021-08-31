IoT for Public Safety Market Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share and Global Expansion by 2028 | Reports and Data

The global IoT for Public Safety market research report published by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry and is analysed in terms of product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, consumption, gross margin and revenue. The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

IoT helps save time by bringing greater situational awareness to first responders, improving the speed and efficacy of emergency response. The industry offers numerous growth opportunities. Thus, several startups providing innovative products and technologies to build better public safety systems, namely Base Operations, Cognitifia, AltrumView Systems. India’s Cognitifia recently announced that it had developed more than 120 video intelligence algorithms that identify traffic violations such as speeding and noncompliance with helmet laws. AltumView Systems addresses the needs of the geriatric population by using AI algorithms to monitor unusual behaviors and alert caregivers when an incident occurs using a camera it names Cypress.

Companies considered and profiled in IoT for Public Safety market study

Cisco systems, Nokia Networks, IBM, NEC, Sierra Wireless, Hitachi Vantana, West Corporation, Telit, Throughtek have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.

The report segments the IoT for Public Safety market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Infrastructure Two-way Wireless Communication Public Safety Broadband Network Private/Commercial Mobile Data Device-to-Device Communication

Services Consulting Services Integration and Installation Services Maintenance and Support Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Critical Infrastructure Security

Emergency Communication and Incident Management

Disaster Management

Surveillance and Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Smart Utilities

Smart Building & Home Automation

Homeland Security

Smart Transportation

Smart Healthcare

Smart Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

IoT for Public Safety Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

IoT for Public Safety Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

IoT for Public Safety Market Forecast

