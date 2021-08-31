Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Polyethylene Naphthalate globally?

Polyethylene Naphthalate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Polyethylene naphthalate is a polyester derived from naphthalene-2,6-dicarboxylic acid and ethylene glycol. As such it is related to poly(ethylene)terephthalate, but with superior barrier properties.

In 2021, the market size of Polyethylene Naphthalate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyethylene Naphthalate.

Leading key players of Polyethylene Naphthalate Market are DuPont, DuraFiber Technologies, Seiwa, SKC, SASA, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray

Polyethylene Naphthalate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ester process, Acid process

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Polyethylene Naphthalate market is the incresing use of Polyethylene Naphthalate in Packaging, Electronics, Beverage Bottling, Rubber Tires and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Polyethylene Naphthalate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

