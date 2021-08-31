Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Segmentation, Business Revenue Forecast and Future Plans 2028 | Reports and Data

The Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market is forecast to reach USD 7,256.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDR can be considered as an outsourced service that provides threat responding and identifying services to organizations, once any threat is discovered. Various factors are supporting the growth of the market. The fact that, in 2016, 2 million cybersecurity positions were unfilled, which is expected to increase to elevate to 3.5 million by 2021, clearly establishes the need for the right cybersecurity personnel in a large number of organizations. The fact mentioned above holds a major scope for expansion of the market. MDR addresses significant issues that adversely impact modern businesses. As an instance, cybersecurity is a major concern of every organization that can be tackled with the help of dedicated security teams.

However, recruiting and retaining such a large workforce is feasible and affordable for large organizations that are difficult for small and medium enterprises due to the limitation of resources. It can be resolved with MDR as it is an outsourced service. In regards to region, Europe occupies a dominant market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of rising dependency on electronic networks, its continuous focus on cybercrime and establishing European Cybercrime Centre that emphasizes on law enforcement that positively impacts the demand for the service in this region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include IBM, Bae Systems, Fireeye, Kudelski Security, Optiv Security, Arctic Wolf Networks, Paladion, Rapid7, Watchguard, and Redscan.

In regards to Security Type, the Endpoint Security segment generated the highest revenue of USD 213.3 Million in 2020, with a growth rate of 30.7% during the forecast period. Network devices are endpoints that are connected remotely, forms the entry point for probable cyber threats. The revenue generated by the Endpoint Security segment is attributed to the fact that, with the help of this type of security continuous real-time threat prevention, detection can be provided that helps in resolving the issue of cyber threat.

In the context of the Service Type, the Threat Detection segment held the largest market share of 38.0% in 2020, with a growth rate of 30.7% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the segment is resultant of rising emphasis on preventing data theft among various end-users and effectiveness of this service in analyzing collected forensic data to identify, monitor, and manage security threats.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global managed detection and response market based on Security Type, Organization Size, Service Type, Deployment, End-user, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Others

Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Retained Incident Response

Threat Detection

Protective Monitoring

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hosted

On-Premises

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market?

