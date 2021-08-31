Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Developments Status, Analysis, Trend and Forecasts 2028 | Reports and Data

The Global Natural language generation (NLG) market is forecast to reach USD 1,420.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. NLG can be considered as the process of producing meaningful sentences and phrases in the form of natural language. Thus, it automatically generates narratives that explain, summarize input structured data in a human-like manner at the speed of thousands of pages/second. NLG makes data easily comprehensible, providing the writing of data-driven product descriptions, financial reports, among others. The main practical present-day applications of NLG are connected with writing analysis or communicating necessary information to customers. Some of the mentionable practical applications of NLG are reporting on business data, analysis for business intelligence dashboards, personalize customer communication, among others. In context to region, Europe holds a prominent market share. The market share occupied by the region is resultant of the growth of the BFSI sector and the expansion of the healthcare sector.
Going ahead, the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.
Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include
Key participants Narrative Science, IBM, AWS, Artificial Solutions, Retresco, Phrasee, CoGenTex, AX Semantics, Conversica, Linguastat.
Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.
For the purpose of this report, global NLG market according to Component, Business Function, Organizational Size, Deployment Mode, End-User, Application, and Region:
Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Software
Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Legal
- Finance
- Operations
- Marketing and Sales
- Human Resources
Organizational size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Deployment mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- On-premises
- Cloud
End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Defense
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Predictive Maintenance
- Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering
- Customer Experience Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others
Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
