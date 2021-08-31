Digital Banking Market Trend Outlook, Deployment Type and Business Opportunities 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data has published a new report on the global Digital Banking market that offers a panoramic view of the Digital Banking market with regards to economic growth, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis.

Enabling banking transactions including transfer of funds, payment of loans and EMIs, deposits and withdrawals of cash virtually with the help of internet, digital banking system is gaining traction significantly. This virtual banking system ensures quick monetary transaction without having the need to visit any bank, which is one of the primary factors propelling the revenue growth of the global market. Additionally, several other benefit of services, such as internet banking, SMS banking, ATMs, mobile banking, e-cheques, and debit/credit cards, are augmenting demand for digital banking, which in turn is further contributing to the revenue growth of the global market. Emergence of open banking and cloud-based platforms followed by adoption of online & mobile banking platforms is another promising factor supporting the market revenue growth.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Appway AG, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CREALOGIX AG, ebankIT, Etronika, Fidor Solutions AG, Finastra, Halcom.com, ieDigital, Infosys Limited, Intellect Design Arena Limited, Kony, NETinfo Plc, NF Innova, Oracle Corporation, SAB, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Technisys S.A., Temenos AG, and Worldline.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Digital Banking market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Transactional Services: Cash deposits and withdrawals Fund transfers Auto-debit/auto-credit services Loans

Non-Transactional Services: Information security Risk management Financial planning Stock advisory



The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Digital Banking Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Digital Banking Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Digital Banking Market?

