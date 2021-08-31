Gram Flour Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Gram Flour Market was valued at USD 11.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.9 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 12%. The Gram Flour Market is expanding with a growing trend for nutritious, protein-rich and gluten-free foods. There is an increasing consumer preference for vegetarian diets and cleaner product labels. Since these products are rich in protein, potassium, iron and fibre; they find extensive application in health foods. Chickpea is the most popular pulse flour category because of a varied range of application. The rising demand for organic food products and plant-based protein sources is also propelling the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By type, chickpea flour forms the largest application segment in the pulse flours market. The flour is a rich source of many nutrients and is finding growing application in health foods across the globe.

The demand for lentil flours is rising within the global pulse flours market. The product helps in imparting a nutty texture to baked goods and are a nutritional substitute over the conventional wheat flour.

By application, bakery & snacks form the largest segment. Pulse flour is being used as a replacement of wheat flour in baked items as the latter consists of excess gluten. The rising cases of gluten intolerance are propelling the use of pulse flours.

Pulse flours are also finding increasing application in the beverage industry in smoothies, protein drinks, among others. They form a helpful aid in preparing substitutes for people with soy and lactose intolerance.

The application of pea flour is also expanding, especially in the functional health foods segment. They have a high fiber content and a low-fat composition, which makes them applicable for many nutritional products.

Pulse flours are also finding growing application in preparation of extruded food products that include breakfast cereals, snacks, porous powders and textured protein products.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Gram Flour Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Peas

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery and Snacks

Extruded Food

Meat Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



