Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook and Forecast by 2028

The global airport ground and cargo handling services market size is projected to reach USD 25.27 billion in 2028. The rising incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in security systems is set to affect growth positively. Such systems would help in reducing check-in times. In November 2020, DUBZcollaborated with Emirates to provide home check-in services to passengers. It would help them to complete their baggage disinfection, home check-in, and PCR tests. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Airport Ground andCargo Handling Services Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 19.20 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

Airport Handling and Beta Trans Join Hands to Provide Cargo Services at MXP

In February 2021, Beta Trans and Airport Handlingpartnered up to supply a full range of cargo services to customers at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Both companies will provide high-quality road feeder, warehousing, cargo handling, and safe ramp services. Such unique initiatives by prominent companies would spur the demand for airport ground and cargo handling services.

Rising Need to Minimize Active Fleet Size May Hinder Growth amidCOVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled airport authorities to lower their variable costs by minimizing investments in airport services, delaying capital expenditures, addressing employment costs, and terminating infrastructure projects. The severe impact of the pandemic is therefore resulting in the restructuring of operational facilities to lower the overall expenses of airports. Numerous airlines are nowadays aiming to minimize costs by reducing the size of their active fleet. These factors are set to hamper the demand for ground and cargo handling services.

Report Coverage-

This research report containsaccurate information relatedto changes in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements. It provides dynamics of thisindustry based on multiple factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, and hindrances. At the same time, it will offer a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Urbanization and High Demand for Domestic Flights to Aid Growth

Low-cost airlines are experiencing rapid growth in recent years because of the increasing economic activities and urbanization. Also, the surging ease of travel and expansion of travel & tourism across the globe would accelerate the airport ground and cargo handling services market growth in the near future. Additionally, the high demand for domestic flights and increasing affluence of the middle-class in emerging economies are likely to aid growth. However, ground handling equipment has a lifespan of around 6 to 9 years. This factor may restrain growth.

Segments-

Domestic Segment Held 51.17% Share in 2020 Fueled by Rising Air Traffic

By services, the market for airport ground &cargo handling servicesis segregated into passenger handling, baggage handling, cargo and mail handling, aircraft handling, ramp handling, and others.Based on the infrastructure type, it is divided into greenfield airports and brownfield airports. Below is a brief note on the airport type criterion:

By Airport Type: The market is bifurcated into international and domestic. Out of these, the domestic segment earned 17% in terms of the market share in 2020. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the increasing air traffic in India and China.

Regional Insights-

Increasing International & Domestic Passengers to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

North America :In 2020, the region generated USD 5.43 billion in terms of revenue. The increasing expenditure on airport modernization and the presence of the highest number of airports would propel growth in the region. Coupled with this, the expansion of the aviation industry would spur the demand for airport ground and cargo handling services.

:In 2020, the region generated in terms of revenue. The increasing expenditure on airport modernization and the presence of the highest number of airports would propel growth in the region. Coupled with this, the expansion of the aviation industry would spur the demand for airport ground and cargo handling services. Europe : The region would grow moderately backed by the surging investments in the aviation sector and rising number of air travelers in France, Germany, and the U.K.

: The region would grow moderately backed by the surging investments in the aviation sector and rising number of air travelers in France, Germany, and the U.K. Asia Pacific: It would showcase the highest growth fueled by the increasing number of upcoming airport projects and rising number of domestic& international passengers. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), for instance, started the construction of a new greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh in December 2020.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Sign New Contracts to Offer Their In-house Arline Services

The global market is fragmented with numerous companies, such as Swissport International AG, Fraport AG, and Dnata. They are majorly focusing on delivering cost-effective services, such as catering, passenger handling, ramp handling, and baggage handling. Some of the others are trying to win new contracts from other companies to provide their services. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 :Lima Airport Partners (LAP) signed a USD 450 millionagreement for initiating an airside development programat Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru.

:Lima Airport Partners (LAP) signed a USD 450 millionagreement for initiating an airside development programat Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru. May 2018:ACCIONAsigned a new contract with AerolíneasArgentinasto cover every operation at Santiago de Chile airport.It would strengthen the company’s position in Chile and would broaden its airport business.

A list of reputed airport ground andcargo handling servicesproviders operating in the market:

Dnata (The UAE)

Menzies Aviation (Scotland)

Çelebi Ground Handling (Turkey)

Aviapartner Group (Belgium)

Swissport International AG (Switzerland)

Worldwide Flight Services (France)

Fraport AG (Germany)

Airport Associates (Iceland)

Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)

AirPart GmbH (Germany)

Havas Ground Handling Co. (Turkey)

DAL Global Services, LLC (The U.S.)

