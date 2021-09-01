Nucleic Acid Testing Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global nucleic acid testing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Ligase Chain Reaction, Transcription-mediated Amplification, Whole Genome Sequencing), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Forensic Testing, Personalized Medicine, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other nucleic acid testing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Abbott

BD

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sequenom

Tecan Trading AG.

Serious Disadvantages to Create Roadblocks for the Market

Despite its advantages, nucleic acid testing systems possess some noticeable disadvantages that can hinder the growth of the global nucleic acid testing market. Some of them include lack of infrastructural facilities in hospitals and clinics, possibility of false-positive results, high cost of treatment, inability to provide data on antibiotic susceptibility, and deficiency of trained technical expertise. These factors can hold back the market to reach its full potential.

Regional Analysis for Nucleic Acid Testing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Nucleic Acid Testing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Nucleic Acid Testing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

